Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looking to make debut Thursday
Bergeron (lower body) is shooting to return to action Thursday against Vancouver.
With a lower-body injury having kept Bergeron out of Boston's first five contests of the 2017-18 season, coach Bruce Cassidy is expecting the center to be close to returning to action Thursday. Riley Nash has been playing alongside David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand the last two games in Bergeron's absence, and Nash will likely continue his top six role until Bergeron returns.
