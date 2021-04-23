Bergeron (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Friday's game against Buffalo.
Bergeron is a late scratch for Friday's game and it could be related to the shot he took off his foot against the Sabres on Thursday. The 35-year-old has 18 goals and 41 points through 45 games this season. Charlie Coyle will likely replace him as the top-line center.
