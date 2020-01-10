Despite improving over the last couple days, Chiarot (lower body) won't be ready for Saturday's contest versus the Senators, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Chiarot's absence will thus extend to at least two contests, leaving Monday against the Flames as his next opportunity to return to the ice. Even if the blueliner can go, his 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over the first 44 games and absence from the power play leave his fantasy upside limited to mainly just flier status in most season-long leagues and DFS lineups.