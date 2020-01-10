Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Will sit Saturday
Despite improving over the last couple days, Chiarot (lower body) won't be ready for Saturday's contest versus the Senators, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Chiarot's absence will thus extend to at least two contests, leaving Monday against the Flames as his next opportunity to return to the ice. Even if the blueliner can go, his 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over the first 44 games and absence from the power play leave his fantasy upside limited to mainly just flier status in most season-long leagues and DFS lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.