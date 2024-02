Armia scored a goal on four shots, blocked one shot, recorded one hit and was assessed two penalty minutes over 15:02 of ice time in Sunday's 7-2 loss to St. Louis.

None of Armia's four shots got past Jordan Binnington, but a David Savard attempt caromed off Armia's body and in. The tally was his ninth over 36 games and snapped a five-game drought.