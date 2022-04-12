Barron won't require surgery on his injured ankle but will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Barron played in five games for the Habs after coming over from Colorado at the trade deadline. In those limited appearances, the blueliner garnered one goal, one assist and 13 shots while averaging 19:01 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, Barron should be in the mix for a spot on the Opening Night roster, though he could still see some time in the minors periodically.