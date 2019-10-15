Per John Lu of TSN.ca, Cousins (back) didn't participate in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

Cousins skated on the fourth line during Monday's practice, but he's evidently still not quite ready to make his season debut. He does, however, appear to be trending in the right direction, so there's a good chance he'll be cleared to play ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.