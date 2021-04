Wilson tallied a power-play goal and added an assist in an 8-1 win over the Bruins.

The 26-year-old registered his 10th goal of the season late in the second period, redirecting an Alex Ovechkin feed with time winding down on a power play. It was the first goal in the last eight games for Wilson, who had also picked up an assist on Conor Sheary's power-play tally earlier in the stanza. Wilson has 25 points in 33 games this season and his shooting a career-best 17.9 percent.