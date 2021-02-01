Johnsson was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
The league has already postponed New Jersey's games at least through Saturday, so Johnsson, and several of his teammates, should have time to clear protocols. The 5-foot-10 has collected three points in nine games this season.
