Hamilton underwent right wrist surgery recently and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season, James Nichols of The Fourth Period reports.

Hamilton was injured at the end of New Jersey's first-round playoff series against the Rangers. He played through the issue during the team's second-round loss to Carolina. Hamilton amassed 22 goals and 74 points in 82 games during the 2022-23 regular season.