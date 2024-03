Allen is still working through visa issues and won't be available versus the Rangers on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will hope to be ready in time to suit up in Thursday's clash with Dallas, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. With Allen out of the lineup against New York, look for fellow deadline-acquisition Kaapo Kahkonen to get the nod, though Nico Daws is also still on the roster.