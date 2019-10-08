Ducks' Sam Steel: Traveling with team
Steel (upper body) is traveling with the Ducks for their four-game road trip, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Anaheim has yet to release a specific timetable for Steel's return to the lineup, but it's safe to assume that the team is expecting him to be ready to rock at some point over the next week. Once he's given the green light, the 21-year-old rookie will slot into a middle-six role for the Ducks.
