Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Stays hot with two points in win

Gaudreau registered a pair of assists Thursday in a 2-0 victory over the Wild.

Calgary has won four straight with Johnny Hockey tallying three goals and nine points over that span. Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games Thursday, and he now has 37 points in 28 games, including 12 goals. The Flames' forward is an elite fantasy performer who deserves a starting spot each and every night.

