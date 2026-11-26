Castagna scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The absences of Martin Pospisil (upper body) and Morgan Frost (upper body) opened the door for Castagna to get up to the third line. Castagna has four goals over his last five contests and appears to be gaining trust from the Flames' coaching staff to handle a larger role, though power-play time isn't in the mix. On the year, he has seven points, 21 shots on net, 48 hits, 19 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 23 appearances.