Backlund logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backlund set up Martin Pospisil on the Flames' game-tying goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Backlund has three points over his last three outings, giving him two goals and four assists through 13 contests this season. He's added 38 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while skating on the third line with playing time in all situations.