Backlund scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The tally snapped a five-game slump for Backlund, with that drought being his worst of the season. The 34-year-old should see a significant role down the stretch with Elias Lindholm traded to the Canucks. Backlund is enjoying a solid campaign with 26 points, 142 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating through 51 appearances.