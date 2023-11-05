Backlund scored two goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Backlund converted at 4:00 of the third period after Philipp Grubauer failed to freeze the puck following an A.J. Greer breakaway. Later in the frame, Backlund's banked clearance off the boards found the empty net. The pair of goals ended his three-game point drought. The 34-year-old center is at five points, 30 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, four PIM, seven hits and five blocked shots through 11 outings in his usual middle-six role. Backlund is no stranger to slow starts to seasons, so fantasy managers rostering him in the first half of the year will need to pack patience.