Backlund recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Backlund has two helpers over his last four contests. He set up Jonathan Huberdeau's third-period tally -- those two were on a line with Blake Coleman in an effort to give the Flames some veteran consistency. Backlund has held his own early this season with seven points, 44 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 16 appearances.