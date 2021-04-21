Hart is dealing with a mild sprain to his knee and won't be available for the Flyers' back-to-back set with the Rangers on Thursday and Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Hart on the shelf, Brian Elliott will get the start in goal for Philadelphia on Thursday, and Alex Lyon could get the nod for Friday's matchup with New York. Coach Alain Vigneault isn't overly concerned about Hart's injury, but Philadelphia almost certainly isn't going to be making the playoffs, so don't expect the Flyers to rush their young netminder back before he's fully healthy.