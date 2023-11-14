Hart (illness) told Adam Kimelman of NHL.com on Tuesday that he is healthy and ready to return to the lineup ahead of Wednesday's road contest versus Carolina.

Philadelphia hasn't officially named a starter yet for Wednesday's contest, but if Hart plays it will be his first appearance since leaving a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 1. Hart missed three games with a mid-body injury before sitting out the past two contest due to food poisoning. He has a 4-3-0 record this campaign with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over eight games played.