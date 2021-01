Hart will guard the cage during Friday's home matchup with the Penguins, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hart played pretty well in Wednesday's season opener against Pittsburgh, turning aside 31 of 34 shots en route to a 6-3 win. The 22-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a second straight victory over a Penguins squad that will undoubtedly be motivated to avoid suffering back-to-back losses to open the campaign.