Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Returning home
Tuch (lower body) suffered a setback in his recovery and return to Las Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Tuch was expected to play during the Golden Knights road trip but appears set to miss some additional games. With the winger unavailable, Nicolas Roy figures to continue to fill a top-six role during Mark Stone's (lower body) absence. Once both players are cleared to play, Tuch should rejoin the third line and No. 2 power-play unit.
-
