Stone (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Flames.

No further details were provided regarding Stone's injury, so it's unclear how long he may be sidelined. The 29-year-old has eight goals, 20 assists, 53 shots on net and a plus-7 rating while logging top-six minutes this season, so his absence will be noticeable. Expect Evgenii Dadonov to move up to the top line while Michael Amadio or Nolan Patrick draws into the lineup. Stone will have until next Wednesday versus the Avalanche to get healthy without missing any additional time.