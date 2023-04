Fast collected a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Fast found the back of the net in overtime to record his ninth goal and first game-winner over 67 career playoff outings. Although he wasn't a major offensive force in the regular season, providing 10 goals and 29 points in 80 contests, Fast has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last four appearances. The 31-year-old's contributed two goals and three points in that four-game stretch.