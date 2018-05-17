Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Drawing trade interest

Faulk (upper body) is garnering league-wide attention, as he's a candidate to be traded with the Hurricanes said to be in the market for a goaltender, NHL.com reports.

The Hurricanes figured they'd found a viable successor to veteran Cam Ward by signing Scott Darling to a four-year, $16.6 million contract last May, but Darling was a bust this year based on his 13-21-7 record, 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage. Still, we can safely deduce that it will take a lot for the 'Canes to part with Faulk, who missed the final three games with an injury. The mobile offensive defenseman has averaged 0.47 points per game over seven years with Carolina and he's averaged 22-plus minutes ever since his rookie campaign in 2011-12. For what it's worth, forward Jeff Skinner is another Hurricanes player that other teams have inquired about ahead of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and free agency.