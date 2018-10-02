Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will miss at least 'a couple weeks'

Darling (lower body) "will be out a couple weeks, for sure," Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Civian relayed this information from Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. A previous report from Tuesday indicated that Darling's injury is minor, but that's evidently not the case. Petr Mrazek will now be the No. 1 starter in Carolina to open the 2018-19 season.