Horvat (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Horvat is likely still feeling the effects of the shot he blocked which briefly forced him from Saturday's loss to Carolina. The 28-year-old pivot may end up being a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Wild. If Horvat, who's picked up four goals and nine points through 10 contests this season, is unable to go versus Minnesota, Oliver Wahlstrom or Julien Gauthier will likely draw into the lineup.
