Boychuk (undisclosed) participated in practice Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz said everyone practiced for the Islanders on Sunday, suggesting that Boychuk is good to go. The blueliner's availability will likely be confirmed prior to Game 1 versus the Capitals if he is able to take warmups before that contest.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Unavailable for Game 4•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Misses practice Monday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back to full health•