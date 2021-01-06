Martin signed a four-year, $6 million contract with the Islanders in December of 2020, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

It was originally thought that Martin had only signed for one-year but that apparently is not true and also explains why Martin signed so early in free agency without shopping his services around. The four-year contract almost certainly assures that Martin will end his career as an Islander. He's an integral part of the Islanders as his line provides energy and also hits anything and everything that moves from the opposing teams.