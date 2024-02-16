Daccord stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

The Massachusetts native was trusted with the start against the Bruins, and he delivered a great outing to snap a three-game skid. The 27-year-old gave up a David Pastrnak goal on a scramble in the first period before slamming the door. Daccord improved to 16-11-9 with a 2.33 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. He may have simply needed a rest after starting eight straight games from Jan. 18 to Feb. 12 before Philipp Grubauer beat the Islanders on Tuesday. If the Kraken can get both goalies playing well, that should help their pursuit of a playoff spot. Their next game is at home Monday versus the Red Wings.