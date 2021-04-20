Mikheyev (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Mikheyev will miss at least one contest with his undisclosed issue. The 26-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets.
