Mikheyev, along with the negotiating rights to Sam Lafferty and a second-round pick in 2025, were traded from the Canucks to the Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mikheyev's a useful player, but his $4.75 million cap hit had become burdensome for the Canucks. This deal gives them cap flexibility heading into the draft and free agency, while the Blackhawks get a middle-six forward with speed and defensive skills to bolster their depth. Mikheyev had 31 points in 78 contests in 2023-24 after being limited to 28 points in 46 games due to a knee injury the year prior.