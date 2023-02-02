Woll was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Woll was up with the Maple Leafs since Sunday due to Matt Murray's (ankle) absence. If Murray can't suit up following the All-Star break, Woll could be in line for another recall to the big club.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Called up Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Set to practice with Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Still dealing with shoulder problem•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sidelined by shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Concedes five in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Lands multi-year extension•