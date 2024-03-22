Barkov (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Rangers, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Coach Paul Maurice said he currently doesn't expect to have Barkov in the lineup, but the training staff will let him know if something changes. Barkov sat out Thursday versus Nashville as the Panthers dropped a 3-0 decision. Barkov has 18 goals, 48 assists, 28 power play points, 170 shots on goal and 89 hits in 62 appearances this season.