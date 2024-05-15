Letang had surgery to repair a fractured finger and will need eight weeks to recover, the team announced Wednesday.

Letang's recovery timeline shouldn't impact his availability for the start of training camp in the fall. Despite the injury concern, the veteran blueliner played a full 82-game season this past year, the first time he has done that since 2010-11. While the Montreal native still managed to rack up 51 points this season, his productivity with the man advantage dropped significantly, as he managed just five power-play points compared to 21 the campaign before.