Zibanejad (upper body) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, NHL.com's Jim Cerny reports.

Zibanejad suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage but it appears he's already put that issue behind him. Look for the 30-year-old pivot, who racked up 39 goals and 91 points through 82 games last campaign, to continue to feature on New York's first line and top power-play unit this year.