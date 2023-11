Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Lindgren was hit by Sean Kuraly early in the third period and wasn't able to return to the contest. There's no clear timeline for his return, but the Rangers are off until Saturday's game versus the Devils, so there's a chance Lindgren could avoid missing time if the injury is less severe than it initially appeared.