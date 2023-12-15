Compher, who has been on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, is expected to play Saturday versus Philadelphia, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports Friday.

Compher missed five straight games because of the injury. He has six goals and 19 points in 24 contests this season. Compher is projected to serve on the top line alongside Michael Rasmussen and Patrick Kane in his return. That might lead to Andrew Copp playing a reduced role and Christian Fischer being a healthy scratch Saturday.