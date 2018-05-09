As expected, Rasmussen will compete for a roster spot with Detroit this fall, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings have shown acute interest in acquiring power forwards with a scorer's mentality -- burgeoning winger Anthony Mantha is the first to come to mind -- and Rasmussen likely finds himself behind only Evgeny Svechnikov among the team's forward prospects. Despite his imposing stature at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, the 19-year-old is graceful on his skates and carries tremendous upside as a playmaker, having accumulated 59 points (31 goals, 28 assists) over 47 games for the Tri-City Americans of the WHL during the 2017-18 regular season, plus he lit the lamp 16 times to complement 17 helpers in 33 playoff contests. While there's no question that Rasmussen is talented, being able to skip the AHL to join the parent club come Opening Night is an accomplishment that only the truly elite players are able to swing; time will tell if he's that guy.