Maatta (illness) will play Saturday against the Senators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Maatta missed four games with the illness. He has two goals and 10 points in 25 games this season -- he'll line up on the third pairing with Jordan Oesterle versus Ottawa.
