Fabbri (lower body) was able to practice Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri has been ramping up his recovery efforts with a return to practice qualifying as a particularly big milestone for the oft-injured winger, who may be able to return to action next week. Khan clarified that Fabbri's injury is not related to the player's knee, which is notable since he's had multiple surgeries on both knees.