Ristolainen picked up two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

The two teams combined for five power-play goals on the afternoon, leading Ristolainen to his first helpers of the season to go along with one even-strength goal through six games. The 26-year-old will have a hard time returning to the 40-point plateau in the shortened campaign, but he should still put together a productive season.