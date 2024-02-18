Kahkonen allowed four goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kahkonen nearly guided the game to overtime, but Boone Jenner's tally with less than 13 seconds left in the third period was the decisive goal. This was Kahkonen's fourth straight loss -- he's allowed 12 goals while going 0-3-1 in that span. The 27-year-old netminder is down to 6-16-2 with a 3.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 26 appearances. With the Sharks having just two games over the next week, Kahkonen is not a strong option for fantasy managers in weekly formats.