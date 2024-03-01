Kahkonen stopped 24 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen is 0-6-1 over his last seven outings, including regulation losses in all five of his games in February. The 27-year-old gave up all five goals over the first two periods Thursday, and the Sharks couldn't muster a comeback in the third. Kahkonen is down to 6-19-2 with a 3.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 29 outings. The Sharks have a road back-to-back on tap this weekend, with games Saturday in Dallas and Sunday in Minnesota. Kahkonen and Magnus Chrona are expected to split those games with Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) on injured reserve for the next week at a minimum.