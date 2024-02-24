Vlasic suffered an upper-body injury at practice Friday and will miss Saturday's tilt versus Nashville, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Vlasic will be replaced by Kyle Burroughs in the lineup. Vlasic -- who could be on his way out of town by the trade deadline -- has five goals and seven points in 33 games this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Snags helper Thursday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Finds twine again•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Welcomes back captain with goal•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Back with team•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Out Friday•