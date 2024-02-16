Lundkvist is undergoing further evaluation for concussion symptoms, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports Friday.

Lundkvist's status against Edmonton on Saturday should probably be considered doubtful at this point, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. The blueliner has generated just five shots in his last six contests while averaging 12:13 of ice time, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his potential absence. If Lundkvist does miss out Saturday, Joel Hanley figures to step into the lineup in his stead.