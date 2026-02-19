The PGA Tour did not wait long to offer its second signature event of the season as the circuit will bring the best players in the world down the California coast to Los Angeles, where they will compete in Tiger Woods' tournament making its return to Riviera Country Club.

In 2025, the Genesis Invitational had to move to Torrey Pines due to the devastating fires in L.A., so Riviera will certainly be a welcome sight for all involved. There are four past champions of this event in the field this week -- Ludvig Åberg (the reigning champion), Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa and Adam Scott -- but the biggest names in the field will all be vying for their first wins at Riviera.

That list includes Scottie Scheffler, who has made furious comebacks the last two weeks to finish in the top 3 after slow starts, and Rory McIlroy, who began his 2026 PGA Tour season with an up-and-down T14 finish in Pebble Beach. Collin Morikawa will also be back in action after winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2023, showing the form that once made him the No. 2 player in the world.

Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay round out the group of favorites this week in L.A., as they all hope to receive a trophy from Woods and a big winner's check at the end of the week.

Here's how you can watch Scheffler, McIlroy and everyone else competing at Tiger's event this week.

2026 Genesis Invitational TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 10:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 10:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 10:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 9:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio