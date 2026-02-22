2026 Genesis Invitational leaderboard, grades: Jacob Bridgeman edges Rory McIlroy for first career win

There's a first time for everything, and for Jacob Bridgeman that came this week at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. Running away and hiding from the field at Riviera Country Club, Bridgeman connected on the first victory of his PGA Tour career by reaching 18 under for the tournament, good for a one-stroke win over Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama.

Bridgeman's 18-under total was two strokes shy of the tournament scoring record at the Genesis Invitational held by Lanny Wadkins since 1985 – the longest standing scoring record on the PGA Tour. This came after he tied the 54-hole scoring record at 19 under first set by Joaquin Niemann in 2022.

Not only does the win represent the first of Bridgeman's career, but it marks the first for a first-timer on the PGA Tour in 2026. Entering the winner's circle in his debut appearance at Riviera, Bridgeman became the 13th first-timer to win the Genesis Invitational and the first since James Hahn in 2015.

A year after qualifying for the Tour Championship without a win, Bridgeman has secured his playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the next two seasons. He jumps to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings as the tour transitions for the Florida Swing. The 700 points he receives from winning a signature event complement the points from his four other starts this season which resulted in two top 10s and two top 20s.

Beginning the day with a six-stroke lead – tied for the largest of the season (Justin Rose at Farmers Insurance Open and one shy of the tournament record (Arnold Palmer, 1966), Bridgeman began his march with a birdie on the par-5 1st. He added another on the par-4 3rd to push past the tournament scoring record for the first time all week and extend his lead to a touchdown and an extra point. Only then did he start to move in the wrong direction with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 7.

Despite dropping a couple shots, Bridgeman maintained his overnight lead until back-nine charges were put together by Adam Scott, Kitayama and McIlroy. The wily Australian signed for his second 63 of the tournament to post the clubhouse lead at 16 under while Kitayama surged with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to do one stroke better.

Kitayama's second birdie coincided with Bridgeman's bogey on No. 16 — his first since No. 7 — that came courtesy of a wiped iron shot into the short par 3. Suddenly, Kitayama's nine-stroke deficit at the onset of the round was down to just one. McIlroy made some noise as well with birdies on his final two holes alongside the frontman. Bridgeman did not put another birdie on the scorecard, but he ultimately did not need to as pars on his final two holes were enough to convert his overnight lead into a well-fought and well thought out victory. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of the notable names on the 2026 Genesis Invitational leaderboard.

T2. Rory McIlroy (-17): The well ran dry over the weekend as McIlroy was unable to buy a putt on the greens until the very last hole. Posing as Bridgeman's closest competitor heading into Sunday, the 29-time PGA Tour winner made less than 12 combined feet of putts on his front nine and turned in even par. His four back-nine birdies came from a two-putt, a holed greenside bunker shot, a tap-in on the par-5 17th and a well-deserved bomb on the last. From tee to green, he looked as sharp as ever as he utilized different flights off the tee and hit a multitude of windows with his scoring clubs in hand. Without claiming a trophy, McIlroy made the most of his West Coast Swing. Grade: A

T12. Jordan Spieth (-11): Some signs of life for the three-time major champion! Although he never factored in the outcome of this tournament, Spieth carried over the momentum he garnered on the greens at Pebble Beach to those at Riviera. He ranked inside the top five in strokes gained putting and inside the top 10 in strokes gained around the green as the short game did the heavy lifting to produce his first top-10 finish of the season and first since last summer's Memorial.

"I feel like I got a lot out of my game," Spieth said. "I thought in this three-week stretch, each week got better. I found some good clarity on what I needed to be working on, which it takes some rounds to know. I had a lot of off time and I played once, and then I went to Phoenix and I just got in kind of a little bad rut, and then last week was kind of a bit of a mess in a way…I didn't quite get my swing where I wanted it to, so my ball control was probably a C and I really managed my game extremely well here." Grade: B

T12. Scottie Scheffler (-11): Not sure how, but the top-10 streak nearly lived on. Once again spotting the field an early lead on Thursday – Scheffler was 5 over through his first 10 holes – the world No. 1 spent his second round battling the cutline and eked his way through to the weekend by making an 8-foot par putt on the 18th green Friday afternoon. Everything seemed out of sorts early on, but as Scheffler does so often, he figured things out as the weekend progressed. He will have a week off to figure out his recent Thursday woes as he returns to action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a couple of weeks. Scheffler's 19 straight top-10 finishes dated back to last year's Players Championship.

"I mean I've never been one to quit so it's not really…I mean, I'd feel pretty silly to quit in a PGA Tour event," Scheffler said. "Overall, being out here and competing, that's what I love to do and, like I said, got to go out early yesterday on some fresh greens, get a little bit less wind. It's easier playing in the morning than it is late in the day. Took advantage of it. Then I had another solid day today." Grade: C+

T16. Marco Penge (-10): The top finisher in the 2025 Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, Penge took full advantage of getting into the first two signature events of the season through that qualifying pathway. The long-hitting Englishman was tied for the lead heading into the weekend before the wheels started to wobble and he fell out of contention. Still, amid a busy time in his life – moving, trying to find a home country club and with his wife expecting in the coming days – Penge showed the American audience the type of game he possesses. Grade: B-

T20. Ludvig Åberg (-9): It may not seem like a memorable performance, but Åberg's play at Riviera produced his first top-20 finish of the season. Battling some gut issues that relate to the illness he endured this time last season, the tournament's defending champion battled back from a horrid start that included a borderline shank on the par-3 4th on Thursday. This is a step in the right direction for the Swede who was among the leaders in greens in regulation and looks to get healthy for the rest of the season. Grade: C