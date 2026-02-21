2026 Genesis Invitational purse: Prize money, payouts from $20 million pool at Tiger Woods' signature event
The PGA Tour's best are playing for $20 million at Riviera Country Club this week
The 2026 PGA Tour season rolls into the iconic Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles for Tiger Woods' event, the Genesis Invitational. The second straight signature event of the season puts big money is on the line for the 72 players who make up the field in the tournament's return to Riviera following a one-year absence.
Collin Morikawa took home $3.6 million in his triumphant return to the winner's circle at Pebble Beach last week, snapping a winless drought of nearly three years. There are few better places to pick up a win at this point on the PGA Tour schedule than a signature event, and whoever performs best at Riviera this week is in for an even bigger payday.
With eight fewer players in the field this week, most every spot on the leaderboard will earn a bit more cash from the $20 million prize pool at the Genesis, with the winner taking home $4 million. Last year, it was Ludvig Åberg who took home that top prize -- at Torrey Pines after a venue change due to wildfires in Los Angeles -- and it will be interesting to see whether the recent run of signature-event parity continues.
Nine straight signature events have been won by different players, a significant departure from 2024 when Scottie Scheffler won four of the eight events on the calendar. Scheffler was the heavy favorite coming into Riviera, as is the case every week on the PGA Tour, but he barely made the cut and faces a massive climb over the final 36 holes. Rory McIlroy enters Moving Day just one shot back of the lead.
All will be vying for their share of the $20 million purse. Let's take a look at the full breakdown of how much each finishing spot will take home from the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
2026 Genesis Invitational prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000
71st: $31,000
72nd: $30,000