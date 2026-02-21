The 2026 PGA Tour season rolls into the iconic Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles for Tiger Woods' event, the Genesis Invitational. The second straight signature event of the season puts big money is on the line for the 72 players who make up the field in the tournament's return to Riviera following a one-year absence.

Collin Morikawa took home $3.6 million in his triumphant return to the winner's circle at Pebble Beach last week, snapping a winless drought of nearly three years. There are few better places to pick up a win at this point on the PGA Tour schedule than a signature event, and whoever performs best at Riviera this week is in for an even bigger payday.

With eight fewer players in the field this week, most every spot on the leaderboard will earn a bit more cash from the $20 million prize pool at the Genesis, with the winner taking home $4 million. Last year, it was Ludvig Åberg who took home that top prize -- at Torrey Pines after a venue change due to wildfires in Los Angeles -- and it will be interesting to see whether the recent run of signature-event parity continues.

Nine straight signature events have been won by different players, a significant departure from 2024 when Scottie Scheffler won four of the eight events on the calendar. Scheffler was the heavy favorite coming into Riviera, as is the case every week on the PGA Tour, but he barely made the cut and faces a massive climb over the final 36 holes. Rory McIlroy enters Moving Day just one shot back of the lead.

All will be vying for their share of the $20 million purse. Let's take a look at the full breakdown of how much each finishing spot will take home from the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

2026 Genesis Invitational prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000

71st: $31,000

72nd: $30,000