2026 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 2 on Friday at Shinnecock Hills

The 2026 U.S. Open got off to a slow start, as dense fog on Thursday morning caused a two-hour delay, pushing tee times back and preventing players from completing their first rounds as scheduled. As a result, those who didn't finish will be back on the course at 6:35 a.m. ET on Friday to complete the first round and then will roll straight into their second round tee times, which have been delayed 15 minutes from what was planned earlier in the week.

The unexpected featured group is Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, who are a combined 10 under as a threesome and will come back to the 7th green, where Johnson and Woodland each have birdie putts to reach 3 under and try to pull within three shots of Clark's lead. They will finish their round on the 9th and then turn right around to the 1st tee at 7:46 a.m. to see if they can't keep the great vibes rolling and perhaps separate a bit from the field.

The group in front of them features two of the most notable chasers on the leaderboard, as Matt Fitzpatrick and Bryson DeChambeau will finish their final two holes before teeing off on No. 1 at 7:45 a.m., along with Viktor Hovland. Jon Rahm will finish his final four holes early before going off No. 10 at 8:29 a.m. alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose for their second round.

In the afternoon, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup all have work to do if they're going to be part of the weekend conversation and will tee off No. 10 at 1:40 p.m. On the other side of the course, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood will look to build on their good start, aiming to chase down Clark and company when they tee off No. 1 at 2:02 p.m. Scottie Scheffler's bid for the career grand slam got off to a shaky start with a first round 72, but he'll see if he can kick it into gear starting at 2:24 p.m. off the 10th tee.

The afternoon wave got the unquestioned advantage on Thursday thanks to the delay, which allowed them to play later into the day as the winds died down, and we'll find out what the weather has in store for players in Friday's second round to see if that wave advantage widens heading into the weekend.

Check out the complete updated U.S. Open tee times and groupings for Friday's first round at Shinnecock Hills, and don't miss CBS Sports' 2026 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you do not miss a moment all week.

2026 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1 tee

6:50 a.m. -- William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie Du Plessis

7:01 a.m. -- Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud

7:12 a.m. -- Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley

7:23 a.m. -- Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

7:34 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

7:45 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:56 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

8:07 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry

8:18 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee

8:29 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

8:40 a.m. -- Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

8:51 a.m. -- Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits

9:02 a.m. -- Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah

12:45 p.m. -- Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)

12:56 p.m. -- Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey

1:07 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Samuel Stevens

1:18 p.m. -- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo

1:29 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell

1:40 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan

1:51 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

2:02 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood

2:03 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

2:14 p.m. -- Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

2:25 p.m. -- Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Ben James

2:36 p.m. -- Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu

2:47 p.m. -- Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins

No. 10 tee

6:50 a.m. -- Niklas Norgaard, Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

7:01 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, John Parry, Bryan Lee (a)

7:12 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp

7:23 a.m. -- Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam

7:34 a.m. -- Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (a), David Puig

7:45 a.m. -- Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox

7:56 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

8:07 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

8:18 a.m. -- Nicolai Højgaard, Nicolas Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre

8:29 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

8:40 a.m. -- Arni Sveinsson (a), Taihei Sato, Marcelo Rozo

8:51 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger

9:02 a.m. -- Marek Fleming (a), TK Kim, Giuseppe Puebla (a)

12:45 p.m. -- James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt

12:56 p.m. -- Ethan Fang (a), Jayden Schaper, Jackson Suber

1:07 p.m. -- Chase Kyes (a), Matthew Jordan, Alejandro Tosti

1:18 p.m. -- Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger

1:29 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Miles Russell (a), Cameron Smith

1:40 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

1:51 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

2:02 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama

2:13 p.m. -- Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

2:24 p.m. -- Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun

2:35 p.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (a), Michael Kim

2:46 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Filippo Celli, Jackson Ormond (a)

2:57 p.m. -- Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (a), Kaito Onishi