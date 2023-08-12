Caleb White, a talented senior point guard for Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, has died at the age of 17. The AHSAA announced that White suffered a medical emergency at the school on Thursday, and he was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

In the AHSAA's release, executive director Alvin Briggs said that White was an exemplary student-athlete who served as a positive example for those around him.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb's family, his classmates and basketball team and extended school family," Briggs said. "He was an outstanding student-athlete who played in the North-South All-Star Basketball Game last month. He was an outstanding student-athlete and role model."

White's exact cause of death is not known at this time. Pinson Valley High School principal Michael Turner told AHSAA that counseling services will be made available for all students in the coming days.

Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran posted about White's tragic death on Facebook. Cochran, who knew White personally, was devastated by the loss of such a gifted young person.

"No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experiencing the loss of young life," Cochran wrote. "Please lift Caleb's family and friends along with the entire PVHS community in prayer for the hours, weeks, months and years ahead. I was honored to know Caleb personally and loved the spirit he carried. Life is fleeting, enjoy every day as the treasure it is, I know Caleb did."

White was coming off a strong junior season with Pinson Valley in which he averaged 20.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps.